Video: Amanda Nunes promises to ‘show up 100 percent’ for Julianna Pena rematch

Amanda Nunes hinted that she wasn’t 100 percent against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 and has promised a welcome return to form when the two collide in a bantamweight championship rematch later this year.

Nunes lost the title to Pena after suffering a second-round submission defeat in December and has vowed to reclaim the women’s bantamweight throne after her upcoming stint on The Ultimate Fighter.

“Honestly, of course, the belt is something that all of us chase. At this point in my life, I just want to show up 100% how I want to be. So with the belt, without the belt, I just want to really, really prove I’m better than her,” Nunes said during a virtual face-to-face interview with Pena (h/t Clyde Aidoo of MMA News).

Nunes and Pena are expected to face each other in an immediate rematch after the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, but the UFC has yet to announce an official date or venue. The Ultimate Fighter 30, which will see both ladies coach flyweight and heavyweight contestants, premieres on May 3 on ESPN +.