Jon Jones claims he’s ‘game’ to face ‘greatest heavyweight,’ 10 years after first teasing move up

Jon Jones says he’s interested in moving up to heavyweight.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the decorated light heavyweight champion tweeted his interest for a heavyweight bout. Jones, who hasn’t fought in over two years, called for a clash of “greats.”

The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 4, 2022

He is seemingly calling for a bout with Stipe Miocic, who has been repeatedly called the heavyweight GOAT after his two title reigns and numerous UFC records in the division.

Jones previously expressed interest in facing the current champion, but also tweeted “s—t, I may just enjoy retirement” reacting to Francis Ngannou’s latest win and much improved wrestling skills.

While failed UFC negotiations and serious legal issues seem to have put an end to Jones’ most recent efforts to face Ngannou, it’s hard to actually be excited for any possible switch in divisions with just how long he’s been teasing it.

“Bones” has been claiming he’ll move up to heavyweight since he was just 24-years-old. Jones, now 34, has been literally claiming he’ll move to heavyweight repeatedly for over a decade.

In January 2012, he said he wanted a top 10 heavyweight. He kept repeating it in November 2012, then again in December 2012, but this time saying he wants to bulk up to fight the champion in Cain Velasquez. In 2013, he said “I’ll go up to heavyweight, permanently.”

As for this specific bout, Jones has been saying he wanted to face Miocic as far back as 2016, and repeated it multiple times throughout his two title reigns. In 2021, he again said he’s finally “ready” for Stipe, the “greatest heavyweight of all time.”

Now Jones says he’s “game” to do it in 2022.

It’s been six years of Jones saying he’d fight Stipe, and over ten saying he’d move to heavyweight. That bout obviously never materialized, and Jones has never moved up in weight. Will 2022 finally be the year it pushes through? MMA is inherently unpredictable, but I’m definitely not holding my breath for this one.