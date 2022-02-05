UFC Vegas 47 odds: Sean Strickland favored over Jack Hermansson

UFC Vegas 47 is taking place tonight (February 5th) from the company’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup is happening in the UFC’s middleweight division, with the #6 rated, Jack Hermansson, going heads up with the #7 rated, Sean Strickland. Before any of the action begins, let’s go and take a look at the betting lines and a few prop bets for this bout.

The oddsmakers are predicting that the ever-vocal Strickland will be the one who walks away with a victory tonight over the more mild-mannered Hermansson. Sean’s favored moneyline is sitting around the -225 mark, with a successful $100 wager bringing back a total of $144.44. As for Jack, he is posted up with an underdog tag of +185, with a winning $100 gamble standing to see a total payout of $285.

As far as the prop bet for whether or not this matchup will end early, you will find minus lines on both sides of the equation. The ‘Fight goes to decision’ option ranges from -115 up to +106, while the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ selection goes from -115 down to -156. It might be wise to shop around.

Out of all of the method of victory props, ‘Strickland wins by decision’ at +150 line has been deemed the most likely outcome by the bookies. Following that is the ‘Strickland wins inside distance’ bet trending at +180, and then ‘Strickland wins by TKO/KO’ at +215.

Jack isn’t getting many props in the prop department here as ‘Hermansson wins inside distance’ clocks in at +350. looking a bit further you will find ‘Hermansson wins by decision’ at an even loftier elevation of +550, and then ‘Hermansson wins by TKO/KO’ in outer orbit at +900.

Check out the UFC Vegas 47 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC Vegas 47 scrap, check out The MMA Vivisection Podcast. Be sure to subscribe to our SoundCloud Channel and YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!