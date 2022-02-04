Marvin Vettori scolds Paulo Costa: You were ‘30 pounds heavier’ than me and hit like a ‘b-tch’

Paulo Costa has no chance of securing an instant rematch with Marvin Vettori after ‘Borrachinha’ failed to make weight and still couldn’t hurt ‘The Italian Dream’ despite weighing ‘30 pounds heavier’ on fight night.

Vettori shut down Costa’s demands for an immediate rematch by putting the Brazilian on blast on Twitter yesterday.

You was in the cage with me 30 pounds heavier and for real I know a bitch her name Felicia she hits harder than you @danawhite — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 3, 2022

“You was in the cage with me 30 pounds heavier and for real I know a bitch her name Felicia she hits harder than you @danawhite,” Vettori, who beat Costa via unanimous decision in the UFC Vegas 41 main event, posted on social media.

Despite multiple failed attempts to make 185 lbs. and the fact he lost the fight convincingly, Costa believes he is deserving of an immediate rematch.

In fact, the top-five middleweight has no interest in fighting again unless the UFC grants him a rematch with Vettori, telling AG Fight’s Diego Ribas: “It’s the only fight that interests me. No one else interests me. Unless if it’s for the title, but I’m no fool. I’m not stupid to consider [a title fight] now. I want to fight him. He’s the only viable guy that interests me. If it’s not him, I’m not even interested in fighting. I let Dana White know that.”

Dana White has yet to respond but, judging from Vettori’s scathing Tweet, it’s highly unlikely the UFC will consider a rematch.

Vettori is currently #2 in the UFC middleweight rankings while Costa, who Joe Rogan claims has yet to get over his loss to Israel Adesanya, has dropped to #5.