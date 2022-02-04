Islam Makhachev: Dustin Poirier ‘just wants to make money’, will never win title

Islam Makhachev thinks Dustin Poirier has given up on his aspirations of becoming a UFC champion and is now set on making as much money as possible before he retires.

Poirier did win the interim UFC lightweight strap with a unanimous decision win over Max Holloway in 2019 but came up short of winning the official belt in title bouts against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

‘The Diamond’ lost to both men via submission but is still widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweight fighters of all time.

“I think he (Poirier) just wants to make money,” Makhachev told Red Corner MMA in a recent interview (h/t Jordan Ellis of Low Kick MMA). “He knows he’s not going to be champion no more. That’s why he’s thinking about money now. He just wants to choose the weight he can make more money; this is my opinion.”

Poirier might have given up on becoming UFC lightweight champ but Makhachev believes he is destined to rule the 155-pound throne for years to come.

The Dagestani native is on a nine-fight win streak and will look to secure a title shot with a win over top-three lightweight Beneil Dariush at UFC Fight Night 202 on Feb. 26 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.