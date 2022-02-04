UFC Vegas 47 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back in the APEX facility tomorrow evening with a card headlined by middleweights Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson.

This is the second main event for Strickland, who recently admitted that his shift in tone over the past 12 months, which includes making outlandish and violent statements, has been part of an act to try and keep himself relevant (and employed). He beat Uriah Hall last time out n his first ever UFC main event.

Hermansson was knocking on the door of a UFC title fight until he suffered a losses to Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. Recently he rebounded with a decisive win over Edmen Shahbazyan.

Also on the main card, highly impressive—and undefeated—Kazakh Shavkat Rakhmonov will face the Guyanese Carlston Harris. There’s also Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen, Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle, Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov and Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson.

The prelim card is headlined by Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda. Hakeem Dawodu is also on the prelims. He faces former TUF champ Michael Trizano. Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Alexis Davis is also on the prelims. She takes on Julija Stoliarenko.

Before any of these fights happen, though, the fighters have to make weight. And you can watch all their attempts below with video provided by Ag. Fight. The live stream begins at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (7PM pm ET ESPN+):

Middleweight; Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Welterweight: Shavket Rakhmanov vs. Carlston Harris

Light heavyweight: Sam Alvery vs. Brendan Allen

Middleweight: Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Prelim card (4 PM ET on ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Bantamweight: Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Light heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Welterweight: Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe

Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar