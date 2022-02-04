Bruce Buffer on Francis Ngannou: Don’t be ‘stupid,’ you become irrelevant when you leave UFC

As the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” for the last 26 years, Bruce Buffer has seen everything, way before mixed martial arts enjoyed mainstream recognition.

Speaking in light of Francis Ngannou’s current contract situation with the UFC, the 64-year-old sided with his long term employers, and had this to say about fighters signing with other organizations.

“It would be stupid to go your own way. The UFC is the NFL,” Buffer said on his It’s Time Podcast.

“No offense to other organizations, but you become irrelevant when you leave the UFC after a while. To a degree.”

The 35-year-old Ngannou fought out the last fight in his contract at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane, which he won via decision to mark his first successful title defense. His situation, however, remains uncertain, especially now that he is said to likely sit out the next ten months after his knee surgery in March.