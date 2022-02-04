UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland preview - When will Strickland hit his wall?

During the early stages of the Covid pandemic, there were quite a few cards that were short on depth. A good chunk of those cards only had the main card that might interest casual fans. The quality of the cards has generally been better for the last year or so, but UFC Vegas 47 appears to be more in the tradition of the early Covid-era cards.

That isn’t to say the rest of the fights on the card are crap, but should Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov be a co-main event? Maybe in two years, but certainly not now. Shavkat Rakhmonov might fit in a co-main event, but not against Carlston Harris. The other fights outside the main event are good, but they’re missing an ingredient or two that would make them great.

For the prelims preview, click here. For an audio preview, click here.

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland, Middleweight

Given his momentum and loud personality, Strickland has the look of a man of destiny on his way to a title shot. It’s possible he could get that title shot if he wins impressively enough against Hermansson. I may have crapped on the overall quality of this card, but there’s high enough stakes in this fight that it may very well make up for the rest of the card.

While Strickland appears to be the A-side of the fight, Hermansson is a more than worthy B-side who is more than capable of having his hand raised by the end of the contest. With a steady jab to anchor his steady boxing, Hermansson tends to wear down his opposition with his heavy pace. He can surprise with his power every now and then, but it’s the constant volume from his punches and kicks that do the damage that leads to his takedowns. That’s where the finishes tend to come for the Swede as his GnP is amongst the best in the division. Plus, Hermansson is also one of the better grapplers in the division. Jacare may have been past his prime, but Hermansson did outgrapple him about three years ago. That version of Jacare didn’t seem completely shot, providing some credibility to Hermansson’s pedigree.

However, there is a reason why Hermansson hasn’t broken through into the elite of the division. While Hermansson is tough and willing to walk through hell, his chin hasn’t held up well enough to allow him to do so. His chin hasn’t been cracked enough to the point where he’s considered chinny, but he could be stuck with that label should he have the lights turned out anytime soon. Plus, Hermansson has struggled attacking off the backfoot, not responding well to the constant pressure of Marvin Vettori.

If there is a fighter in the top ten whom Strickland is comparable to, it’s Vettori. Not only does Strickland have a similar style of fighting, he has the crazy streak that makes you wonder if he won’t end up behind bars should someone look at him cock-eyed on the streets. Strickland’s offense revolves very much around his jab, working his way up to offering power shots once he gets into a rhythm. Should an opponent try to turn the tables and pressure him, he’s an underrated counter striker capable of scaring them off with his power. It isn’t a complicated approach, but Strickland knows what he does well and sticks to it.

What rarely seems to get attention with Strickland’s attack is his underrated wrestling. Perhaps that’s due to his constant pressure limiting the amount of takedown attempts his opponents have thrown at him, but Strickland’s strong physical base has always made him difficult to takedown. Some may point out most of his wrestling tape comes when he was fighting smaller opponents at welterweight, but Strickland was very dehydrated fighting at 170. He has shown much better energy fighting at 185 and has grown even more into his frame the last year or so now that he has committed to the weight class.

In most key areas, Strickland and Hermansson aren’t significantly better or worse than the other. Both are technically sound strikers; Hermansson the more dynamic. Both are solid wrestlers; hard to know who to give the edge there. I’d give Hermansson a notable edge in the grappling, but I don’t know if he can get the fight where he wants it so he can take advantage of it. I might give Strickland a slight edge in stamina, but I can’t say it’s notable. However, there’s no doubt Strickland’s chin is superior. I’m not sure Strickland puts Hermansson away, but given Hermansson has been hurt in most of his fights, I think that’s just the edge Strickland’s steady approach can capitalize on for the win. Strickland via decision