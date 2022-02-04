 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Level Change Podcast 160: Figgy wants $1M for 4th fight w/Moreno, UFC Vegas 47

Episode 160 discussion: Figgy wants $1M to have historic 4th fight with Moreno, Garbrandt’s uncle doesn’t think he can sustain any more KOs, Holm-Vieira headliner for May event, Daley retiring

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 160

Deiveson Figueiredo wants $1 million for fourth Brandon Moreno fight - 3:54

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira expected to headline UFC event on May 21 - 17:00

Paul Daley calling it a career after his next fight - 26:12

Uncle: If Cody Garbrandt gets KO’d again, his career is over - 33:35

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 42:57

Stephie: Moldavsky, Mamedov, Spong (0-3)

Mookie: Moldavsky, Mamedov, Kharitonov (1-2)

Victor: Moldavsky, Mamedov, Spong (0-3)

STANDINGS - 46:08

Victor: 6-5

Mookie: 5-6

Stephie: 4-7

UFC VEGAS 47

Rakhmonov-Harris - 46:45

Soriano-Maximov - 50:46

Hermansson-Strickland - 53:09

