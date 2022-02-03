‘Trust me, he’s not’ - Israel Adesanya calls out Robert Whittaker’s ‘good guy’ reputation

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is widely known as one of the nicest, most respectful fighters in the game. He rarely talks trash and even when he does, it’s more just being honest than anything. But current champ Israel Adesanya says that he sees through Whittaker’s facade.

The two men will rematch for the title in the UFC 271 headliner and in an interview with Stake (via MMA Fighting), Adesanya called out The Reaper on his reputation:

“It was his ego last time, but I called it from the fight. I said at the time that he is acting out of character, and I also said he is not being himself.

“People kept saying what a good guy he is, but trust me he’s not. You don’t see that behind the scenes. And now he’s admitted it was his ego that got the best of him - well I told you so, he should have listened to me!

“What else can he say? He said after the fight that it was the best he’s ever felt, well I do not forget that. If he can get better, he’ll have to bring the best again, and I will beat him again.”

He also stated that he knows Whittaker can’t match him on the feet, so he’ll have to take him down:

“He can’t stand with me, so I know he will be forced to grapple. Last time he said Kevin Gastelum has given the blueprint on how to beat Adesanya,’ and now he’s saying ‘Jan has given the blueprint’.... he needs to write his own blueprint. If he wants to copy someone else’s work, then by all means try, because it went so well last time for him when we fought.”

UFC 271 goes down on February 12th in Houston.