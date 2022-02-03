UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall fight card

The UFC hasn’t been to London since 2019, but that absence will end on March 19th with a quality Fight Night card at The O2 in England. In the main event, England’s own heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall takes on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in a pivotal five-round fight. Volkov is no stranger to main events, but this is Aspinall’s first in the UFC and his first scheduled five-rounder.

Another key matchup is the return to featherweight for former lightweight contender Dan Hooker, as he takes on the undefeated Arnold Allen. Former Cage Warriors champ Paddy Pimblett also returns to action against Kazula Vargas. If you’ve wondering whatever happened to Gunnar Nelson, now you know he’s fighting Claudio Silva.

Here’s the full fight card, although at the moment the bout order is not confirmed:

Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Nathaniel Wood vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Gunnar Nelson vs. Claudio Silva

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed