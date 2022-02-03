Joe Rogan: Julianna Pena ‘changed the entire world’ with upset win over Amanda Nunes

Joe Rogan believes Julianna Pena ‘changed the entire world’ following her shock upset victory over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 and has given people the confidence to tackle the impossible.

Rogan, who invited Pena as a guest on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, told the newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champ that she changed the way people think about what’s possible and not possible by flipping the MMA world on its head on Dec. 11.

“It was almost like the world changed,” Rogan said (h/t MMA News). “The whole world changed. Like, what is not possible is now possible.”

“That was one of the best fights I’ve ever seen. In terms of, what do you want out of a fight? You want to be completely immersed,” he added. “The world goes away. All you’re thinking about is what’s happening right in front of you. And because of your effort, because of what you accomplished that night, you changed the way people think about what’s possible and not possible. That’s everything we want from a fight. Everything.”

“You were the underdog, you came in, you were counted out by so many people, you fought the greatest of all time, and you fucked her up. And the way you did it, the whole world—everybody that watched that was like, ‘Holy shit.’ The world is a different place now.”

Pena’s come-from-behind submission victory over Nunes has been described by some as the greatest upset in UFC history, though not everyone agrees.

Pena and Nunes are expected to collide in a championship rematch later in the year after a possible stint on The Ultimate Fighter as rival coaches. Pena is currently #4 in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings.