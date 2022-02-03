Retirement? Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson announces why she has ‘no plans to fight’ now

Megan Anderson’s last UFC appearance was a title bout against Amanda Nunes, which also marked the last fight in her contract. The featherweight contender is now a free agent, but she just announced that she’s more than happy with her current situation, that she isn’t planning on fighting anytime soon.

The 31-year-old Australian hinted at a possible retirement from fighting as she gave an update on her career.

“For all those that are asking and continue to ask me daily, I have no plans to fight right now,” Anderson announced on social media. “I’m not saying that I will never fight again, but at this point in my life, I’m loving everything else I’m doing. From gaming and streaming, working as an analyst for ESPN and Invicta, and currently filming my first major feature film, I couldn’t be happier and fighting isn’t on my mind.

“I’m currently not affiliated with any gym, I’m not to any promotion right now and haven’t been pursuing a new fight contract. I appreciate the love and interest from everyone hoping to see me in the cage again, but hopefully, this answers your questions for now!”

As Anderson alluded to, she has other sources of income now that doesn’t involve the same short and long term health risks as fighting. The former Invicta FC champion currently works an as analyst, interviewer and commentator for both Invicta and ESPN. She also juggles those duties with her regular gaming streams on Twitch, along with a budding acting career.

A couple of months ago, Anderson revealed on her social media page that she spent time working in Prague for Chris Hemsworth’s latest movie, Extraction 2.

If we have indeed seen the last of Anderson’s fighting career at 31-years-old, she will end it with a record of 11-5, with six of those bouts happening in the UFC. The 6-foot heavy hitter entered the promotion after winning the Invicta FC featherweight belt in 2017, and notched big wins over Cat Zingano and Norma Dumont in the UFC. She also has notable losses to former champions Nunes and Holly Holm.