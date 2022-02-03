The UFC hasn’t exactly been starting 2022 out on a hot streak. Coming off some time off and a less than enticing PPV offering, the promotion has returned from another short break with a Fight Night card that’s unlikely to whet many appetites. Sean Strickland takes on Jack Hermansson in a quality middleweight main event. After that? it’s prelims all the way down.

For those interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by The Fine Art of Violence, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 47 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland — At 5:08, Odds 24:35, Picks, Both: Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov — At 25:31, Odds 30:33, Picks, Both: Soriano

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris — At 30:49, Odds 46:33, Picks, Both: Rakhmonov

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen — At 48:53, Odds 52:40, Picks, Both: Allen

Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore — At 55:12, Odds 1:03:25, Picks, Zane: Battle, Connor: Gore

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson — At 1:05:38, Odds 1:09:35, Picks, Both: Erosa

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda — At 2:42, Odds 14:49, Picks, Both: Castaneda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. MIke Trizano — At 15:52, Odds 26:09, Picks, Both: Dawodu

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani — At 26:33, Odds 33:04, Picks, Both: Barriault

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko — At 33:52, Odds 39:58, Picks, Both: Davis

Danilo Marques vs. Jailton Almeida — At 41:29, Odds 50:07, Picks, Both: Almeida

Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe — At 50:22, Odds 54:59, Picks, Zane: Rowe, Connor: Witt

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar — At 55:21, Odds 1:02:02, Picks, Both: Bondar

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC 270: Zane went 6/11, Connor tied with 7/11. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 460/732 and Connor is now 451/732.

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

Enjoy the Vivisections with enhanced graphics along with the commentary on our Blood Elbow Presents YouTube Channel:

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.