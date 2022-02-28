Dana White confirms Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev targeted for UFC 273 in April

Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is now officially set to welcome rising star Khamzat Chimaev into the division’s top 5. Per TSN Sports’ Aaron Brontester, Dana White has confirmed that the pair is now scheduled to meet at UFC 273, in April.

In his last outing, Burns (20-4) picked up a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson, back in July 2021. The victory made the 35-year-old recover from a TKO defeat to champion Kamaru Usman, in February of the same year, when ‘Durinho’ challenged for the division’s title.

Still undefeated in his career, sensation Chimaev (10-0) will look for his fifth straight UFC win, after scoring finishes against Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee and John Phillips. Most recently, ‘Borz’ choked the ‘Leech’ out back in October 2021.

Now, Burns is expected to meet Chimaev at UFC 273, on April 9. The Jacksonville, Florida, card is scheduled to be headlined by a featherweight title fight between the champion, Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Chan Sung Jung.