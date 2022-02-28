Gina Carano claims Ukraine invasion was due to governments losing control of ‘covid narrative’

Gina Carano is at it again.

The former MMA fighter who was fired from the hit Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” for comparing the plight of Republicans living in President Joe Biden’s America to the experience of being Jewish in Nazi Germany, appeared to suggest that Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has something to do with governments losing control of the “covid narrative.”

“The moment they lost control of the covid narrative. Cue a war,” Carano tweeted. “Straight from one crisis to the next. A scripted reality show sacrificing innocent lives for unquenchable greed. Endless power grabs. No accountability. Devastated economies. Never give up freedom for fear.”

Carano’s statement is in keeping with the views of a significant portion of the American right, which appears to be blaming the ongoing escalation in global politics on America’s culture wars.

“The U.S. southern border matters a lot more than the Ukrainian border,” Charlie Kirk, founder of the youth movement Turning Point USA, said on CPAC’s opening day last Thursday. “I’m more worried about how the cartels are deliberately trying to infiltrate our country than a dispute 5,000 miles away in cities we can’t pronounce, in places that most Americans can’t find on a map.”

Former president Donald Trump, who remains the leader of the Republican Party, also claimed that, “If I were in Office, this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened!”

This is not the first time that Carano has posted misguided or outright ignorant statements online. Last year, the actor compared mandatory COVID-19 vaccine passports to the beginning of the HIV epidemic in the 1980s. She posted a series of anti-mask memes along with disinformation that disputed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

In the past, she has posted about QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory that claims a cabal of elite pedophiles made up of Hollywood actors, Democrats, and other high-ranking officials is behind a global child sex-trafficking ring. The conspiracy movement asserts that Trump is currently fighting the cabal and is planning a day of reckoning known as “The Storm.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation has labeled the movement a “potential domestic terror threat.”