Eduardo Dantas vows to become UFC champion after KO win in front of Dana White

Following an impressive head kick knockout win back at the beginning of the month, former Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas has big plans for the future. After finishing Jose Alday at Fighting Alliance Championship 12, an event that UFC president Dana White attended for his ‘Lookin’ for a Fight’ talent scouting show, ‘Dudu’ is eager to get an opportunity with the biggest promotion in the world.

In an interview with Combate, Dantas felt incredibly confident that White saw his performance. But unfortunately he was unable to speak with the UFC president before Dana left the building. The Brazilian remains confident, however, that a contract offer will come in the near future. And, should his wish come true, Dantas believes he could achieve gold in his division.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, this is confidence, because I know how far I can go. My goal is not to join the UFC, it’s to become a champion. I’m not joining to be just another guy. I don’t want to be just another name on the roster. I want to be champion.”

“Write this down, Dudu Dantas is going to be the UFC bantamweight champion in one and a half, two years.” Dantas added. “I even called someone out. I said: ‘Let Dana White know that I’m finishing this fight before the third round. He’s not coming to Kansas for nothing. And another thing, I want to face Dominck Cruz somewhere down the road.’”

The win over Alday put Dantas (23-7) on a two-fight winning streak, with a submission victory over Michel Silva before the most recent one, in July 2021. The 33-year-old’s last loss dates back to June 2019, when got knocked out by fellow former Bellator champion Juan Archuleta in a featherweight bout.