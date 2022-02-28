UFC Vegas 49 Reactions & UFC 272 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

Overall, this 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Arman Tsarukyan & Wellington Turman: FOTN honors went to Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 49: ‘ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS BOBBY GREEN’ fight card full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB 26

At 18:56 — 11. 160lbs: Islam Makhachev (22-1) DEF. Bobby Green (29-13) — KO/TKO, G&P at 3:23 of Rd 1 of 5

At 17:03 — 10. 185bs: Wellington Turman (18-5) DEF. Misha Cirkunov (15-8) — SUB, Armbar at 1:29 of Rd 2, Total 6:29

At 15:46 — 9. 125lbs: Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) DEF. Ji Yeon Kim (9-4) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 12:18 — 8. 155lbs: Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) DEF. Joel Alvarez (19-3) — KO/TKO, G&P at 1:57 of Rd 2, Total 6:57

At 11:14 — 7. 185lbs: Armen Petrosyan (7-1) DEF. Gregory Rodrigues (11-4) — DEC, Split (20-17, 29-28, 28-29)

ESPN+/ESPN PRELIMS

At 9:44 — 6. 155lbs: Ignacio Bahamondes (13-4) DEF. Zhu Rong (19-5) — SUB, Brabo Choke at 1:40 of Rd 3, Total 11:40

At 8:02 — 5. 145lbs: Josiane Nunes (9-1) DEF. Ramona Pascual (6-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 30-26)

At 6:08 — 4. 155lbs: Terrence McKinney (12-3) DEF. Fares Ziam (12-4) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:11 of Rd 1

At 4:42 — 3. 135lbs: Jonathan Martinez (15-4) DEF. Alejandro Perez (22-9) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-28x2)

At 3:02 — 2. 170lbs: Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4) DEF. Michael Gillmore (6-5) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:02 of Rd 1

At 2:56 — 1. 125lbs: Carlos Hernandez (8-1) DEF. Victor Altamirano (10-2) — DEC, Split (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

UFC 272 PICKS — 22:32

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 272 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ PPV event will take place from the T-Mobike Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, March 6th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR 5 — 10PM/7PM ETPT (11 Cares)

13. 170lbs: Jorge Masvidal (35-15) vs. Colby Covington (16-3) — At 37:07, 3 Cares (But Split)

12. 155lbs: Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) vs. Rafael Fiziev (11-1) — At 36:14, 3 Cares

11. 145bs: Edson Barboza (22-10) vs. Bryce Mitchell (14-0) — At 34:30, 3 Cares (But Split)

10. 170lbs: Kevin Holland (21-7) vs. Alex Oliveira (22-11) — At 33:16, 2 Cares (Stephie, Eugene)

9. 265lbs: Sergey Spivak (13-3) vs. Greg Hardy (7-4) — At 32:48

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (5 Cares)

8. 155lbs: Jalin Turner (11-5) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (14-4) — At 32:05

7. 205lbs: Marina Rodriguez (15-1) vs. Xiaonan Yan (13-2) — At 31:18, 3 Cares

6. 205lbs: Nick Negumereanu (11-1) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-2) — At 29:49

5. 125lbs: Maryna Moroz (10-3) vs. Mariya Agapova (10-2) — At 28:38, 2 Cares (Stephie, John)

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6PM/3PM ETPT (3 Cares)

4. 135lbs: Umar Nurmagomedov (13-0) vs. Brain Kelleher (24-12) — At 27:50, 1 Care (Stephie)

3. 125lbs: Tim Elliott (17-12) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (13-1) — At 24:54, 2 Cares (Stephie, John)

2. 155lbs: L’udovit Klein (17-4) vs. Devonte Smith (11-3) — At 23:52

1. 205lbs: Dustin Jacoby (16-5) vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk (16-4) — At 23:17

