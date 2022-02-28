Filed under: UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green MMA SQUARED: Bobby Green headlines UFC event (but read the fine print)! By the letter of the law, if not the spirit, he doth headline. By Chris Rini Feb 28, 2022, 9:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Bobby Green headlines UFC event (but read the fine print)! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Islam Makhachev, Bobby Green Chris Rini Did anyone notice how large cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov is these days? Looking Khabeefy. Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: Green headlines UFC event (but read the fine print)! MMA SQUARED: 20 questions with the artist behind these editorial cartoons View all 292 stories Get the latest gear UFC 271 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC 271 Event T-Shirt Israel Adesanya ‘Last Stylebender’ T-Shirt Israel Adesanya ‘Stylebender’ Poster T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette Hoodie Robert Whittaker 'Reaper' T-Shirt Derrick Lewis Houston T-Shirt Tai ‘Shoeyvasa’ Tuivasa T-Shirt More From Bloody Elbow Álvarez shares photos of cuts suffered at UFC Vegas 49 UFC Vegas 49: Fights to make Makhachev welcomes ‘easy fight’ with McGregor Kyiv mayor Klitschko reveals Ukraine is approaching a ‘humanitarian crisis’ UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green - Winners and Losers Cormier bemused by Rockhold’s Costa call out Loading comments...
