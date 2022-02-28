 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMA SQUARED: Bobby Green headlines UFC event (but read the fine print)!

By the letter of the law, if not the spirit, he doth headline.

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Islam Makhachev, Bobby Green
Did anyone notice how large cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov is these days? Looking Khabeefy.
Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

