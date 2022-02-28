Why act like McGregor, when ‘you have empty pockets’? - Jedrzejczyk slams former teammate Covington

UFC 272 is just around the corner. With it comes a main event fueled by bad blood. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are former teammates turned rivals and the pair have filled the airwaves with trash talk ever since they were booked to fight.

In addition to talking trash, both men have tried to dish dirt on the other. One of the more memorable claims came from Masvidal, who said that loan sharks were hunting for Covington over gambling debts.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has spent a lot of time with both Covington and Masvidal at American Top Team. She recently appeared on MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast to talk about the volatile match-up. She also decided to dish some dirt of her own.

“I am very, very excited,” she said, regarding the upcoming fight. “Colby is a great athlete, and what I remember from back in the day, that he was always training on the mat. When the training was done after one and a half hours, he was doing an extra one and a half hours with Jorge Masvidal.

“Actually, I had this conversation with [someone] the other day, how crazy was it is that they were friends. They were always together. Now you see all these promo videos, they were cornering each other. Now they’re the biggest rivals.”

Jedrzejczyk added that she expected Masvidal to win the contest, possibly in a shocking manner similar to what we saw versus Ben Askren. When she focused on Covington, Jedrzejczyk demonstrated that there is no love lost between her and her ex-teammate.

“The worst thing about Colby, most of the things he said [and] said he’s done isn’t true. The way he was acting after he won the interim belt, like all the old man opening the door for him, him having a driver, these girls, these bitches around him, walking to our American Top Team. It wasn’t true. Why are you acting like Conor McGregor [and then] saying bad things about Conor McGregor? There is only one Conor McGregor.

“So don’t call names on him and you’re trying to act like him. You have empty pockets, and you’re trying to act like a king. You can’t do these things. You can’t tell lies.”

Jedrzejczyk revealed that this fight was “super important” for her and her ATT teammates, with the whole gym hoping that Masvidal comes out on top.

“Colby, he didn’t make a good impression when he was leaving. You can’t burn the bridges. Karma is bad, and I hope that Colby will have a strong ass when it [bites] him.”

UFC 272 is scheduled for March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The co-main sees former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos face-off with Rafael Fiziev.