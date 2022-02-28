Former boxing champion Acelino Freitas calls out Vitor Belfort for openweight fight

After taking on popular Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes in an exhibition bout at Fight Music Show, Brazil’s successful celebrity boxing event, former WBO and WBA super featherweight and lightweight champion Acelino Freitas was left itching for more.

Shortly after the fight, ‘Popo’ even called out someone his own size, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. However, Acelino now has challenged a much bigger athlete in former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Freitas explained he wishes to take on the ‘Phenom’ and does not care about the size difference. In fact, Acelino says they could both fight at the weight each one feels most comfortable.

“Hey, guys. Breaking news. Popo vs. Vitor Belfort,” Freitas said. “Vitor, you better be ready because I’ll be training, all right? Weight? That doesn’t matter. You can fight at your weight and I’ll fight at mine. Let’s go.”

Most recently, Belfort (26-14-1 NC) TKO’d legendary heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, back in September 2021. In MMA, the 44-year-old’s last fight happened in May 2018, when got knocked out by Lyoto Machida.

Freitas’ (41-2) last professional bout happened in November 2017, when the 46-year-old scored a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Martinez, which put Popo on a three-fight winning streak. His latest loss happened in April 2007, when Acelino got knocked out by Juan Diaz.