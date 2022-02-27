UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs Green | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are back, recording for you late Saturday, February 26th, 2022, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 49: ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ Fight Night event, which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the APEX Center, Las Vegas, NV.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The UFC replaced a Lightweight Main Event between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, with a last minute 160-pound catchweight bout between Makhachev and Bobby Green, instead. Green was filling in on short-notice to replace the injured Dariush. This event now ended up with a total of eight bouts cancelled from the schedule, so we had an 11-bout event.

"I'm gonna take this belt and I'm waiting for him there." - Islam Makhachev on fighting Beneil Dariush. #UFCVegas49 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 27, 2022

"At least he got the finish, did exactly what he said he's going to do. But fuck it, let's do it again." - Bobby Green on his Makhachev loss. #UFCVegas49 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 27, 2022

In the co-main event, we had a Middleweight scrap between Wellington Turman and Misha Cirkunov, resulting in a Performance of the Night Bonus awarded to Turman, who managed to capture an unexpected submission after a decent effort was put forth by Cirkunov.

Not sure what's really left for Cirkunov in the UFC at this point. #UFCVegas49 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 27, 2022

Rounding out the main card, were three additional fights: including the Fight of the Night between Flyweights Priscilla Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim, who battled back-and-forth all three hard-fought rounds, an enjoyable Performance of the Night from Arman Tsarukyan, who dominated for almost seven minutes, putting an end to fellow Lightweight Joel Alvarez with a referee stoppage. Also worth mentioning, is the Split Decision battle that occured between DWCS alum, Armen Petrosyan in his UFC debut against Gregory Rodrigues in our main card opener.

Not sure about the result, but there's no arguing that Cachoeira fought her absolute hardest to get it. #UFCVegas49 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 27, 2022

"It's my goal, because it's gonna be a good match." - Arman Tsarukyan says he's aiming for a rematch with Islam Makhachev in Russia. #UFCVegas49 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 27, 2022

Our featured prelim tonight featured an unusual finish, a Submission via Brabo Choke, aka: Ninja Choke, which was delivered by Ignacio Bahamondes over Zhu Rong for us to discuss.

"I can strike, I can wrestle, I can choke you if you play with me." - Ignacio Bahamondes #UFCVegas49 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 26, 2022

For all the results, reactions and much more detail on the main card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims as well, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say about the event last night.

Overall, this 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Arman Tsarukyan & Wellington Turman: FOTN honors went to Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 49: ‘ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS BOBBY GREEN’ fight card full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB 26

At 0:47 — 11. 160lbs: Islam Makhachev (22-1) DEF. Bobby Green (29-13) — KO/TKO, G&P at 3:23 of Rd 1 of 5

At 16:00 — 10. 185bs: Wellington Turman (18-5) DEF. Misha Cirkunov (15-8) — SUB, Armbar at 1:29 of Rd 2, Total 6:29

At 22:20 — 9. 125lbs: Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) DEF. Ji Yeon Kim (9-4) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 29:24 — 8. 155lbs: Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) DEF. Joel Alvarez (19-3) — KO/TKO, G&P at 1:57 of Rd 2, Total 6:57

At 34:10 — 7. 185lbs: Armen Petrosyan (7-1) DEF. Gregory Rodrigues (11-4) — DEC, Split (20-17, 29-28, 28-29)

ESPN+/ESPN PRELIMS

At 38:27 — 6. 155lbs: Ignacio Bahamondes (13-4) DEF. Zhu Rong (19-5) — SUB, Brabo Choke at 1:40 of Rd 3, Total 11:40

At 42:11 — 5. 145lbs: Josiane Nunes (9-1) DEF. Ramona Pascual (6-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 30-26)

At 45:09 — 4. 155lbs: Terrence McKinney (12-3) DEF. Fares Ziam (12-4) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:11 of Rd 1

At 50:00 — 3. 135lbs: Jonathan Martinez (15-4) DEF. Alejandro Perez (22-9) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-28x2)

At 52:26 — 2. 170lbs: Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4) DEF. Michael Gillmore (6-5) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:02 of Rd 1

At 55:00 — 1. 125lbs: Carlos Hernandez (8-1) DEF. Victor Altamirano (10-2) — DEC, Split (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Sunday, February 27th...

