Jessica Eye injured, out of fight against Manon Fiorot at UFC 272

Jessica Eye is out of her fight against Manon Fiorot.

The former one-time title challenger announced on Friday night that she suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw from UFC 272 next weekend. No other details were given, but the flyweight did hint at returning to training again in a few weeks.

“Hey Believe’rs, I’m sorry to report that I’m out of my fight at UFC 272 due to an injury I sustained last night,” wrote Eye on Instagram. “I’m extremely disappointed as it was an incredible camp with my original team back at home in Cleveland at [Strong Style MMA]. My apologies to my opponent and the UFC. I look forward to the opportunity to entertain and fight in front you all again in a few weeks when I’m clear to return to full contact training.”

It is unknown whether her fight against Fiorot will be rescheduled for another event at a later date.

Eye has hit a rough patch recently, going 1-3 in her past four appearances. She rebounded from a failed championship bid against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238 with a unanimous decision over Viviane Araújo at UFC 245 over two years ago. ‘Evil’ then dropped three consecutive decision losses to Cynthia Calvillo, Joanne Wood and Jennifer Maia. Eye was expected to return to the Octagon this past November, but was hospitalized for an unidentified illness and subsequently removed from UFC Vegas 42.

Fiorot has been a dominant force in the flyweight division since her arrival to the promotion. The ‘Beast’ has fought three times so far and earned wins over Victoria Leonardo, Tabatha Ricci and Mayra Bueno Silva.

UFC 272 takes place on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a non-title welterweight fight between former friends turned foes Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.