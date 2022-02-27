Report: Michael Johnson to take on Alan Patrick at UFC 274

A battle of struggling lightweight veterans has been reportedly added to the UFC 274 card, in May. Per Combate’s report, Michael Johnson will try score his first win since 2018 against Brazilian Alan Patrick, whose last victory also took place in the same year.

Currently on a four-fight losing skid, Johnson (19-17) lost to Clay Guida, Thiago Moises, Stevie Ray and Josh Emmett in his most recent outings. The 35-year-old’s latest victory dates back to an October 2018 unanimous decision win against Artem Lobov, in a featherweight bout for which Michael missed weight by one pound.

In a similar situation, Patrick (15-3-1 NC) will also look for his first win in four years. In his last outing, an accidental eye poke by opponent Mason Jones rendered ‘Nuguette’ unable to continue, and the June 2021 fight was deemed a No Contest. Before that, the 38-year-old was on a two-fight losing skid, with defeats to Bobby Green and Scott Holtzman. Alan’s last win happened in February 2018, when he defeated Damir Hadzovic by unanimous decision.

Now, Johnson is expected to take on Patrick at UFC 274, on May 7, in a location yet to be determined by the promotion. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and former interim title-holder Justin Gaethje.