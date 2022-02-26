 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 49: Pros react to Islam Makhachev’s first-round TKO of Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev TKO’d Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Islam Makhachev TKO’d Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49.
Islam Makhachev TKO’d Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Rising contender Islam Makhachev scored another impressive win at UFC Vegas 49. Against short-notice replacement Bobby Green, the Dagestani only needed one takedown and ground and pound to finish the main event still in the first round of the fight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 20 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...