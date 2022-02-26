UFC Vegas 49: Pros react to Islam Makhachev’s first-round TKO of Bobby Green

Rising contender Islam Makhachev scored another impressive win at UFC Vegas 49. Against short-notice replacement Bobby Green, the Dagestani only needed one takedown and ground and pound to finish the main event still in the first round of the fight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance
EKG beeping for this main event! @ufc #UFCVegas49 Green Vs Makhachev— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) February 27, 2022
If Bobby Green could pull off this upset tonight . He would almost lock up a title shot . What a run that would be ! Let’s see #UFCVegas49— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 27, 2022
Huge mistake going for a guillotine instead of sticking to the takedown defense. #ufcvegas49— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 27, 2022
Respect to Bobby for taking the fight Islam is a monster he’s next for the title— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 27, 2022
A little early for my liking— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 27, 2022
It’s really like that @MAKHACHEVMMA— Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) February 27, 2022
S A V A G E . #UFCVegas49 @ufc— BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) February 27, 2022
Congratulations @MAKHACHEVMMA #UFCVegas49— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 27, 2022
Mount defense.— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 27, 2022
Pop hips
2 hands on 1 knee.
Push knee down shrimp to half mount.#UFCVegas48
Like a hot knife through butter ! That kid is something else #UFCVegas49— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 27, 2022
Islam is an absolute BEAST. Him vs Gaethje-Oliveira winner will be insane! @TeamKhabib is a pretty damn good coach too! #UFCVegas49— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 27, 2022
I don’t think Bobby was getting out but damn give him a chance ref! Can’t take away from Islam though he’s next champ probably— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 27, 2022
It’s weird to say that I still want to see Islam fight Dariush. 10 fights in a row is hard deny but damn man, I just wanna see Islam fight Top 5 before a title shot. Am I wrong for being so heavy in the merit system? He is the truth I just want to see top level vs top level first— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 27, 2022
Summary : Good effort by Bobby, Islam ain’t no joke !!!— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 27, 2022
