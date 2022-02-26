Report: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka pushed back from UFC 274 to UFC 275

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will have to wait a bit longer for his first title defense. During a live interview with Combate, the 42-year-old revealed that his title fight against Jiri Prochazka was moved to an undetermined date in June.

Combate’s Evy Rodrigues announced the news on her personal Twitter account, explaining that the new venue is still to be established by the UFC, as well as the official date for the event.

Glover Teixeira told me in a live hit on @canalCombate that his fight against Jiri Prochazka will be transferred from May 7th to a later date in June. He said the UFC is still working on the details. The place is also TBD. — Evy Rodrigues (@vevyrodrigues) February 27, 2022

Furthermore, the news most likely means that lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former interim title-holder Justin Gaethje are going to be UFC 274’s new headliners. Originally, the pair was scheduled to be the card’s co-main event, but are probably going to be bumped up after Teixeira’s announcement.

In his last outing, Teixeira (33-7) became the new light heavyweight champion with a submission win over Jan Blachowicz, back in October 2021. The victory put the 42-year-old on a six-fight winning streak, which includes victories over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith, among other names.

Glover’s latest loss dates back to July 2018, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Corey Anderson.