Report: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka pushed back from UFC 274 to UFC 275

The light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka will no longer take place on May 7.

By Lucas Rezende
Glover Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz to become the champion in October 2021.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will have to wait a bit longer for his first title defense. During a live interview with Combate, the 42-year-old revealed that his title fight against Jiri Prochazka was moved to an undetermined date in June.

Combate’s Evy Rodrigues announced the news on her personal Twitter account, explaining that the new venue is still to be established by the UFC, as well as the official date for the event.

Furthermore, the news most likely means that lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former interim title-holder Justin Gaethje are going to be UFC 274’s new headliners. Originally, the pair was scheduled to be the card’s co-main event, but are probably going to be bumped up after Teixeira’s announcement.

In his last outing, Teixeira (33-7) became the new light heavyweight champion with a submission win over Jan Blachowicz, back in October 2021. The victory put the 42-year-old on a six-fight winning streak, which includes victories over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith, among other names.

Glover’s latest loss dates back to July 2018, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Corey Anderson.

