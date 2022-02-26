UFC Vegas 49 bonuses: Tsarukyan draws first blood

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, NV was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green. The card saw two (T)KOs, four submissions and five decisions, including two split-decisions.

POTN: Arman Tsarukyan, Wellington Turman

FOTN: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim

The early portion of the event kicked off with a close battle that would see Carlos Hernandez defeat Victor Altamirano via split-decision. Micheal Gillmore would get a one-man welcoming party when Ramiz Brahimaj secured a rear-naked choke he couldn’t escape. Jonathan Martinez took a unanimous decision over Alejandro Perez and Terrance McKinney once again put on a show-stopping performance when he choked out Fares Ziam. Josiane Nunes defeated Ramona Pascual by unanimous decision, and Ignacio Bahamondes and Rong Zhu put on one helluva scrap before Bahamondes snagged the rear-naked choke and the victory.

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Rong Zhu by submission (ninja choke) at 1:40 of round 3

Josiane Nunes def. Ramona Pascual by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Terrance McKinney def. Fares Ziam by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:11 of round 1

Jonathan Martinez def. Alejandro Perez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Micheal Gillmore by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of round 1

Carlos Hernandez def. Victor Altamirano by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

The main card opened with Armen Petrosyan taking a split-decision over Gregory Rodrigues. Following that was one of the bloodiest fights to date, with Arman Tsarukyan getting the second-round TKO after opening up Joel Alvarez with a huge elbow. Ji Yeon Kim looked like she was on her way to a win over Priscila Cachoeira after a bloody battle, but the judges decided Cachoeira did more to earn the unanimous decision. Wellington Turman secured a second round armbar submission victory over Misha Cirkunov after a tense first stanza. The headliner saw Islam Makhachev score a first round TKO when he got mount on Bobby Green and unleashed a barrage of punches. He called for a title shot and most certainly looks to be ready for it.

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Islam Makhachev defeated Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) 3:23 of round 1

Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov by submission (armbar) at 1:29 of round 3

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez by TKO (strikes) at 1:57 of round 2

Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)