UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green event goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this fight night will take place in the lightweight division, with top contender Islam Makhachev looking to move his winning streak to ten when he takes on late replacement Bobby Green, who is in his first UFC headliner. The co-main comes at middleweight, with Misha Cirkunov facing off with Wellington Turman.

This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN+. The five-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Wellington Turman vs. Misha Cirkunov

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernández