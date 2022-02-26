Conor McGregor to showcase ‘a different style’ of fighting in UFC return

Conor McGregor plans to return to the UFC with a few new tricks up his sleeve, ‘The Notorious’ revealed in a recent interview with Severe MMA.

McGregor is known primarily as a boxer, but the former UFC two-division champion has plenty of kicks in his arsenal and hinted at developing a new, hybridized style of fighting ahead of his 2022 comeback.

“Once I get back sparring, I’ll know weight, I’ll know feel, I’ll know my own style,” McGregor said backstage at Bellator 275 in Dublin, Ireland on Friday. “I’m gonna develop a different style, I imagine”.

McGregor, 33, plans to resume sparring again in April and return to the Octagon a few months later, possibly in June or July.

McGregor broke his leg in a freak injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but he is determined to bounce back stronger than ever and reclaim possession of the UFC lightweight championship.

McGregor is 1-3 in his last four fights with his last win dating back to January 2020 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The larger than life MMA star is currently #9 in the UFC lightweight rankings.