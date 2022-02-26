UFC Vegas 49 full fight video highlights: Islam Makhachev mauls Bobby Green

Atop the UFC Vegas 49 main card, lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, scored a first-round TKO on Bobby Green thanks to a non-stop barrage of ground strikes. Makhachev waited for a perfect entry to close the distance, and then after clinching up with Bobby against the cage, he hit a takedown to get on top. From there, Makhachev briefly looked for a Kimura attempt, but bailed on it for full mount with a ton of strikes. Green ended up going belly down and had to be rescued by the referee. Makhachev is now on a crazy 10-fight winning streak, and is barking at the door of a title shot.

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play of Islam Makhachev’s destruction of Bobby Green:

Round 1 - Makhachev feints a head kick right away. Slapping low kick and a front kick. Makhachev wings and looks for a front headlock, without success. Green tries to jab the body. Body kick from Green and Makhachev uses the opportunity to grapple. They battle on the fence. Green initially repels him but looks for a guillotine and gets put on his back. Makhachev all over him. He settles into a deep half. Makhachev threatens a kimura briefly to take mount. Green gives up the back, then rollls back over. He’s just turtled, eating shots. It’s over. Easy as pie. Makhachev is sick.

Islam Makhachev defeated Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) 3:23 of round 1

Se hace oficial para @MAKHACHEVMMA y suma ya 10 victorias seguidas #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/2CBQkCPHei — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 27, 2022

Respeto una vez terminado el combate #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/o0UoCySQ34 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 27, 2022

Montada completa y @MAKHACHEVMMA termina el trabajo facilmente con golpeo a ras de lona pic.twitter.com/BXhWyuM3NH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 27, 2022