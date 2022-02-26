UFC Vegas 49 results and video: Islam Makhachev pounds out Bobby Green in a round

UFC Vegas 49 is officially in the books, and closed out with three finishes and two decisions. One of those finishes came in the main event when lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, TKO’d short-notice replacement, Bobby Green, in the first round. Once Makhachev closed the distance, it wasn’t long before he was on top and dropping a bunch of punches, prompting the referee to stop the fight. Now on a highly impressive 10-fight winning streak, including four straight finishes, is Makhachev ready for a title shot, or should he have to through a true number one contender first?

Before that, the co-main event ended in the second round when Wellington Turman caught Misha Cirkunov in a super-tight armbar. Turman nearly had an RNC in the first, but he found his finish in the second after being tripped by Misha, and then quickly responding with the sub from his back. Turman has now won back to back fights in the UFC for the first time in his career.

We got a wild brawl in the flyweight division that saw Priscila Cachoeira pull out a unanimous decision over Ji Yeon Kim. The fight got crazier the longer it went on, with the final frame turning into a bit of a bloodbath. Paul Felder stated on the air that he believed Kim won the first two rounds, and Cachoeira wining this fight was ‘nonsense.’ How did you score it?

The UFC’s #13 ranked lightweight, Arman Tsarukyan, brutalized Joel Alvarez with elbows to secure a second-round TKO. Tsarukyan enjoyed top position for a lot of this fight, dropping viscous bows until the referee had seen enough. This makes five wins in a row for Arman, who asked to be in the top-10, and wants to face top talent in five-rounds for his his next outing.

Kicking off the main card, UFC newcomer Armen Petrosyan went to war with Gregory Rodrigues, and ended up walking away with a split decision. There was plenty of damage dished out on both sides, with the most impactful strikes coming from Rodrigues, but the volume being on the side of Petrosyan.

**See complete results below

Main card:

Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green by TKO at 3:23 of round 1: 160-pounds

Makhachev waited for his opening to close the distance, and after a bit of clinching, he was able to get Green down. Makhachev maintained top position, dropping all sorts of punches. All Green could do was go belly down and cover up, but the punches were still being delivered so the ref had to step in.

Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov by submission (Armbar) at 1:29 of round 2: Middleweight

The middleweights collided in the center of the Octagon with combinations, and then Turman initiated a grappling sequence. He took down Cirkunov and then jumped on the back as Misha stood up. Cirkunov shucked off his opponent to escape a RNC attempt, and then began dropping a bunch of angry ground strikes. Turman tried to scramble out, but Cirkunov was all over him. Cirkunov shot in for the takedown to begin the second stanza, and shoved Turman against the cage. Misha hit a Judo trip to get on top, but Turman threw up an armbar from his guard. Cirkunov quickly tapped out! WOW!

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): (W) Flyweight

Cachoeira was windng up and throwing haymakers to get the fight going. She wasn’t landing a lot of them, but it was still more dangerous than the volume that Kim was doing that round. Kim continued with her volume of jabs and straights in round-two, while Cachoeira continued to swing wildly and get countered.

Cachoeira went bonkers at the beginning of the final round, landing her haymakers and backing up Kim. Then she got countered with a big punch that staggered her, and Kim began to advance. Cachoeira recovered and started to pressure Kim again. She kept throwing elbows, and was landing them. Kim was cut badly on her cheek, but was able to hold on to the bell.

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez by TKO at 1:57 of round 2: Lightweight

The lightweights tangled up early in the match, leading to Tsarukyan taking top position. Alvarez showed a couple of submission attempts, but nothing was ever close to being locked up. Tsarukyan controlled from the top, and dropped some devastating elbows that cut open Alvarez on the bridge of his nose. Tsarukyan quickly found top position again in the second stanza, and went back to dropping brutal elbows. Alvarez was taking a beating, but wasn’t giving up. He tried his best to hang in there, but the ground and pound was relentless so the referee had to intervene.

Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Middleweight

There was a lot of feeling out going on to begin this one. Both men were measuring and finding their reads, so the output was on the lower side. When they didi open up, Rodrigues was unleashing some heavy boxing combos. Petrosyan stayed on his back foot, trying to counter his advancing opponent.

There was no feeling out in the second round. Rodrigues started to engage right away, landing impactful punches on a retreating Petrosyan. Then Armen met him with a couple of flurries of his own. He started to tag Rodrigues, earning some respect and slowing down the aggression. Rodrigues began to back up as momentum started to swing in the favor of Petrosyan, so he switched gears and hit a late takedown, but Armen quickly sprung back to his feet to negate the action.

Rodrigues marched forward behind his strikes to start the final frame, putting a lot of pressure on Petrosyan. He caught him with a head kick, and then shot in for the takedown. He nearly hit a kneebar at one point, but a bloodied Petrosyan found a way back to his feet. Petrosyan immediately went after Rodrigues with kicks behind his punches, and was throwing most of the volume down the stretch. Rodrigues was opened up as Petrosyan poured it on, but a finish never materialized.