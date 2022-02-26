UFC Vegas 49 odds: Islam Makhachev forecasted to finish Bobby Green by submission

UFC Vegas 49 is about to set sail from the company’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada with the headliner getting a surging contender in Islam Makhachev taking on a short-notice replacement in Bobby Green. Before the first fight of the night gets underway, let’s take a gander at the betting odds for this makeshift main event.

Islam is expected to run through Bobby here, at least according to the betting lines. Makhachev is clocking in as a sizable -900 betting favorite, with a successful $100 gamble only standing to profit $11.11. The odds then have Green listed as a +600 underdog, with a winning $100 wager primed to put an extra $600 in the account.

Not only is Islam favored to win, but he’s also favored to finish. The prop bet ‘Makhachev wins inside distance’ is sporting a strongly favored moneyline of -250, while the ‘Green wins inside distance’ option is soaring high in underdog territory at +1000.

Unless we’re talking about Dan Lauzon at Affliction 2 in 2009, Tim Means at KOTC in 2010, or Dustin Poirier at UFC 199 in 2016, Bobby Green has really only lost by decision. Be that as it may, the bookies rightfully believe that Makhachev is that good, and that he will be submitting Green tonight. The proposition ‘Makhachev wins by submission’ is holding a favored position of -110, while ‘Green wins by submission’ is blessed with impossible odds of +3500.

Check out the UFC Vegas 49 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

