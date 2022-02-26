Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata added to UFC Fight Night in April

A potential ‘Fight of the Night’ between two of the most exciting featherweights is on tap for April.

Alex Behunin of Cageside Press reported on Thursday that Charles Jourdain and Lando Vannata are sharing the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for April 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Jourdain and Vannata have since hinted at the booking on their respective social media accounts.

Jourdain has gone 2-1 in recent appearances, which includes wins over Marcelo Rojo and Andre Ewell and a loss to Julian Erosa. After returning to the win column and completing his contract this past December, ‘Air’ signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC. The first fight of that deal was expected to be against Ilia Topuria, who he agreed to meet on short notice at UFC 270 last month. Unfortunately, Jourdain vs. Topuria was canceled once the Georgian was forced to withdraw after dealing with weight-cutting issues.

Vannata has not fought since UFC 262, where he dropped down from lightweight to featherweight for a fight against Mike Grundy. ‘Groovy’ earned a split decision over Grundy and later revealed he would be competing at 145 pounds for the foreseeable future. His next outing was set for UFC Vegas 42 against Tucker Lutz, but his opponent was rescheduled for another event. Throughout his UFC tenure, Vannata has been awarded four ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses for his clashes with Tony Ferguson, David Teymur and Bobby Green (x2).

The UFC Fight Night is headlined by a strawweight fight between contenders in Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade.