Masvidal: Covington ‘can’t take criticism’, used to ‘ball up and start to cry’ over internet hate

Before he was the king of the ‘nerds and virgins’, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington used to be a crybaby.

That’s according to former teammate turned rival Jorge Masvidal who alleges that ‘Chaos’ used to ‘ball up and start to cry’ after reading online hate from internet trolls.

“He used to f*cking read comments and ball up and start to cry,” Masvidal said of Covington during a live stream on Rumble (h/t BJPenn.com). “In his interviews at first when he was nice and would just wrestle guys, and was like ‘I just want to win’. People would just s*it on him left and right, like saying he’s boring and quit the sport. I had to mentor him, but you can’t get upset about what somebody that you don’t know says.”

Covington has no problem dishing out personal insults of his own but crumbles when he’s the one on the receiving end of the criticism, according to Masvidal.

“He can’t take that criticism… He truly breaks, he tries to hide it but he’s a s*itty poker player so you can see it. He gets nervous and mad and he gets mad herpes so he has to wear glasses,” the UFC ‘BMF’ champ said.

Covington and Masvidal are scheduled to lock horns in the Octagon at the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view on March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.