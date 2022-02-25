Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford live stream, results, play-by-play, discussion

Bellator MMA is in Dublin, Ireland for a special Friday card, and the middleweight title is on the line.

In the main event of Bellator 275, reigning champion Gegard Mousasi puts his title on the line against Austin Vanderford, whom of course is known for being the husband of former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, but let’s not reduce him to just that bit of trivia. Vanderford is 11-0 in his career and is looking to pull off the upset in his first major title fight.

The co-main event sees recent women’s featherweight title challenger Sinead Kavanagh take on Leah McCourt. Peter Queally was scheduled to be the co-feature vs. Kane Mousah but had to withdraw due to injury.

Bellator 275 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at a special early start time of 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Showtime has the main card at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other international jurisdictions. BBC Three has this card for the United Kingdom as part of a new television agreement.

Main Card (4 PM ET, Showtime)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez

Jornel Lugo vs. Brian Moore

Preliminary Card (1 PM ET, Online)

Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Davy Gallon vs. Charlie Leary

Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Vladimir Tokov

Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen

Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay