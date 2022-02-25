 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jon Jones laughs off arrest video, reveals ‘loneliness’ in wake of break-up

Jon Jones reacts to his recent arrest video while also candidly revealing his current state of emotions.

By Milan Ordoñez
Jon Jones talks to the media during the UFC 247 presser in 2019.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It’s been a rough week for Jon Jones. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Police Department released bodycam footage of his September arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery, showing the former UFC champion in an unflattering light, to say the least. A day later, he went on to announce on social media that his long-time relationship with his fiancée had ended.

As he always does, “Bones” took to Twitter to express his reactions about these recent life episodes. First, he went on to address the now-viral video of his arrest, where he was heard referring to his arresting officers as “nerds” and was seen headbutting the police car.

At least based on these tweets and his responses, the 34-year-old seems to be taking things quite well.

A fan then asked him about his current state of emotions, which Jones gave a candid response to.

As far as his career goes, Jones says his “story is far from over.” He also expects another world title in his future.

Jones’ September arrest stems from a domestic violence case. He was initially charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, which was subsequently dropped after he accepted a plea deal in December. He also pleaded No Contest to destroying the property of another and was required to pay a mere $750 fine.

Jones expects to make his heavyweight debut in 2022. He last saw action right before the pandemic hit at UFC 247 in February 2020 against Dominick Reyes, whom he defeated via a close and disputed decision.

