Jon Jones laughs off arrest video, reveals ‘loneliness’ in wake of break-up

It’s been a rough week for Jon Jones. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Police Department released bodycam footage of his September arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery, showing the former UFC champion in an unflattering light, to say the least. A day later, he went on to announce on social media that his long-time relationship with his fiancée had ended.

As he always does, “Bones” took to Twitter to express his reactions about these recent life episodes. First, he went on to address the now-viral video of his arrest, where he was heard referring to his arresting officers as “nerds” and was seen headbutting the police car.

lol I was hoping that video got lost in some files somewhere — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 24, 2022

At least based on these tweets and his responses, the 34-year-old seems to be taking things quite well.

A fan then asked him about his current state of emotions, which Jones gave a candid response to.

I can deal with embarrassment, it’s the loneliness that gets me. Taking things one day at a time https://t.co/tO1g4LCC6p — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 24, 2022

As far as his career goes, Jones says his “story is far from over.” He also expects another world title in his future.

No way my guy, the story is far from over. I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved https://t.co/JKHzT69UJA — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 24, 2022

Jones’ September arrest stems from a domestic violence case. He was initially charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, which was subsequently dropped after he accepted a plea deal in December. He also pleaded No Contest to destroying the property of another and was required to pay a mere $750 fine.

Jones expects to make his heavyweight debut in 2022. He last saw action right before the pandemic hit at UFC 247 in February 2020 against Dominick Reyes, whom he defeated via a close and disputed decision.