UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green weigh-in stream

The UFC is back in the APEX facility this weekend with a card that has been decimated with injuries. The originally planned main event for this one was among the casualties, with the mouth-watering Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush bout falling through thanks to an injury to Dariush. The new main event is Makhachev vs. Bobby Green, who beat Nasrat Haqparast just two weeks ago.

Other fights lost on this card include Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Golby, Ryann Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba and Jarziniho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura.

What’s left are fights including characters most casuals would struggle to recognize. The better known fighters on the card include Misha Cirkunov, who takes on Wellington Turman in the co-main event and flyweights Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim who meet in the fight before that.

Despite the lack of name value, a number of the fledgling fighters on this card are known for high-action and stunning finishes.

Of course in order for any of these fights to take place, the competitors must make it through the weigh-in process—which is rarely a given in MMA.

You can watch the weigh-ins in the stream below, courtesy of Ag. Fight. The video goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (7PM ET on ESPN+):

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Armen Petrosyan

Prelim card (4PM ET on ESPN+):

Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Zhu Rong

Featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney v. Fares Ziam

Featherweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael GIllmore

Flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez