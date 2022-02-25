Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 163

Robert Whittaker interested in eventual move to light heavyweight - 4:13

Diego Sanchez explains why he took Eagle FC over Bare Knuckle FC despite bigger BKFC offer - 15:38

Triller purchases majority stake in Bare Knuckle FC - 23:47

Adam Piccolotti suspended after sharing video of him vomiting prior to Bellator 274 weigh-ins - 34:29

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 44:29

Stephie: Storley, Buckley, Miller, Daukaus, Hill (5-0)

Mookie: Gracie, Alhassan, Miller, Daukaus, Hill (3-2)

Victor: Gracie, Alhassan, Miller, Pickett, Hill (2-3)

STANDINGS - 47:29

Stephie: 15-11

Mookie: 14-12

Victor: 12-13

Mousasi-Vanderford - 48:04

Tsarukyan-Alvarez - 50:43

Kim-Cachoeira - 52:40

Turman-Cirkunov - 56:14

Makhachev-Green - 59:40

