UFC 274: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight card

On May 7th, Justin Gaethje gets another crack at the lightweight title at UFC 274 - and that fight of the year candidate isn’t even the main event. Gaethje will take on champ Charles Oliveira, who is coming off a thrilling title defense victory over Dustin Poirier in December. That bout will serve as the co-main event, with ageless light heavyweight champion Glover Texieira making his first title defense against the dangerous Jiri Prochazka in the headliner.

The card is still coming together - and doesn’t have a set location yet, despite being originally rumored for Rio - but one other very interesting fight has been moved to this card. That will come in the lightweight division, when two of the most experienced guys on the roster finally meet. Donald Cerrone will look for his first win in seven fights when he takes on Joe Lauzon, who is coming off a two-and-a-half year layoff.

Here’s a look at the current card.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka [LHW title]

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje [LW title]

Joe Lauzon vs. Donald Cerrone

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

C.J. Vergara vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia