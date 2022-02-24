The Korean Zombie credits Henry Cejudo for being ‘a huge part’ of UFC 273 training camp

Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie is the latest fighter to name-drop Henry Cejudo as one of the best coaches in MMA.

Jung says Cejudo has been helping him to prepare for Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 and credits ‘The Messenger’ for being a true asset to the Fight Ready team.

‘Triple C’ might be a little cringey on social media, sure, but behind the scenes, he is one of the most intelligent fighters, and coaches, in the game.

“[Cejudo has] been helping out so much. He’s been at every practice, every team meeting that we have,” Jung said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “He’s actually doing sparring rounds. I’m super grateful. I didn’t realise he was so intelligent fight IQ wise. When you see him on TV, he’s cringey and all that, but off camera, he’s telling me what to do, he’s wrestling, coaching as he’s sparring. He’s a huge part of this camp.”

These kids are playing checkers and I’m playing something that’s beyond chess ♟. Sincerely The King of Cringe pic.twitter.com/diZw0HeNRH — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 23, 2022

Jung will challenge Volkanovski for the featherweight title at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.