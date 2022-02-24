Whittaker: ‘I’m the best middleweight in the world,’ trilogy bout with Adesanya ‘inevitable’

Robert Whittaker believes he is destined to beat Israel Adesanya and etch his name into the history books as the greatest UFC middleweight champion of all time.

That’s a tall order, considering Whittaker is 0-2 against Adesanya, but ‘The Reaper’ has an unshakeable conviction that he is the best middleweight in the world and will one day reclaim what he feels is rightfully his: the UFC middleweight championship.

“It’s inevitable for another fight down the line,” Whittaker told Submission Radio following his decision defeat to Adesanya at UFC 271. “There’s definitely going to be another fight down the line.”

“I’m the best middleweight in the world,” he later added. “Trust me. That’s my biggest takeaway. I have no ceiling right now, and I’m enjoying the process. And every fight you see a new developed and evolved version of myself. And honestly, there’s no ceiling. I’m gonna be the best ever, and it’s just a matter of time.”

Whittaker certainly put up a much better fight against Adesanya in the rematch, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory. He lost the bout via unanimous decision.

The Aussie is targeting a ‘July, August’ return against No. 3-ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori whom he believes presents the toughest test in the division after Adesanya.

“I don’t know how many people are left. Probably Vettori? Yeah, he would have to be the highest ranked next up, I believe. I’m looking forward to [fighting again soon]. I’m going to enjoy my little break now and then get back in the gym, probably look for like a July, August sort of return.”