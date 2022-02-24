Bobby Green says ‘nobody cares’ about Islam Makhachev because he’s ‘f-cking boring’

Bobby Green knows he has a tough test ahead of him against Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 but says ‘nobody cares’ about the No. 4-ranked lightweight because he’s ‘f-cking boring’.

Green isn’t happy about some of the comments Makhachev has made about him heading into this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event, but ‘King’ respects his opponent as a fighter and says the American Kickboxing Academy product might already be championship material.

“Is he championship material? He’s been really downplaying me, and I’m going to keep it 100 for you: He’s a good opponent,” Green told MMA Junkie ahead of UFC Vegas 49. “I think he’s definitely – he’s been on this win-streak. He is championship material if you’re talking about wins – if you’re talking about just wins. But I feel like when it comes to this MMA stuff, it’s what product you’re selling … We’re all selling something, and the public is going to buy the best thing they can find.”

Still, as talented as Makhachev is, Green will be the one bringing the entertainment on Saturday night.

“With Islam, he does what he does. But to be honest, it’s kind of boring,” Green, who accepted the fight just 10 days removed from his unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast, said. “Even if he’s getting finishes, it’s still been boring. So my whole thing is entertainment, excitement. He can be championship material, but it’s just f*cking boring. Nobody wants to see it. Nobody cares. I fall asleep watching his fights, then it’s, ‘Oh, there’s the finish.’ They can show a bunch of finishes and it’s cool, but it was sleeping and boring and it’s lackluster. For some of these guys, it’s just a match.”

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green takes place Saturday, Feb. 26 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.