Fight Archives: Groin shot or body kick? Watch Bobby Green’s disputed TKO over Krause

I personally don’t recall that many boring Bobby Green fights. Maybe I haven’t watched enough of them, but every time I see his name on a fight card, I know it would be at the very least 15 minutes of non-stop action.

His 2013 fight with James Krause is just one of the many examples, back when Fight for the Troops was still a thing. Both men entered the contest bearing at least 20 wins on their record.

Right off the bat, the two engaged in a fast-paced stand-up battle. But just 30 seconds into the action, Green inadvertently landed a push kick right below Krause’s cup, a clean shot at that.

The action continued for a few minutes, only to be once again halted by a Bobby Green groin shot. Another clean blow to the crown jewels, sending Krause to his knees.

Green carried on with his kick-heavy approach until he landed another kick on Krause’s mid-section. Referee John McCarthy waved off the fight and immediately notified Krause that it was a legal blow. Green was ultimately awarded the first-round TKO win.

You can watch the entire fight below (click here for the kick replay) and see for yourself.

This weekend, Green will be back in action as he steps in on short notice to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 at a 160-pound catchweight. I always have some added respect for guys and gals who take on such a challenge, and I do believe this would be a fun one to watch.