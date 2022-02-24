Triller acquires BKFC; Feldman says deal will help in ‘making a play’ to sign Francis Ngannou

As of this writing, Francis Ngannou’s immediate fighting future remains hanging in the balance. “The Predator” fought out the last fight in his current contract at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane, and there is no confirmation on whether or not he will re-sign with the organization.

If he does choose to pursue free agency, he’ll likely have a new home right away. As confirmed by Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman in his Wednesday appearance on The MMA Hour, they are planning on signing “the biggest name in free agency” today. But they’ll only make a move once Ngannou and the UFC part ways.

“If he’s — I’m not sure if he’s out of that window, but we’re definitely making a play for him,” Feldman told Ariel Helwani.

“At that stage, you’re talking about money, right? And if we can back that kind of money up, we’re in the game.”

In the same interview, Feldman also announced Triller’s acquisition of a “majority stake” in BKFC. For him, this new partnership opens more doors for his company, including a massive deal like signing Ngannou.

“I don’t think we’re out of the game for anything right now, to be honest with you,” he said. “We have a good partner that we just partnered with that likes to think outside the box, likes to disrupt things as we do. And I think that there’s a great opportunity for us to get the biggest and best names out there.”

As for Ngannou, he likely sits out the next ten months after his scheduled knee surgery in March.