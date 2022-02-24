Credit to Bobby Green, if he hadn’t stepped up to take on Islam Makhachev with little more than a week’s notice, this Saturday’s UFC card would be a complete mess. Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez stands out as the event’s other major highlight fight on a card that has some interesting matchups but very little stakes or notoriety.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by The Fine Art of Violence, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 49 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green — At 4:36, Odds 33:43, Picks, Zane: Makhachev, Connor: Green

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman — At 34:28, Odds 41:28, Picks, Both: Cirkunov

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira — At 42:00, Odds 49:48, Picks, Zane: Kim, Connor: Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez — At 50:30, Odds 1:00:52, Picks, Both: Tsarukyan

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues — At 1:01:56, Odds 1:09:31, Picks, Both: Rodrigues

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes — At 1:18, Odds 11:19, Picks, Both: Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual — At 13:12, Odds 17:11, Picks, Both: Nunes

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam — At 17:24, Odds 25:32, Picks, Both: McKinney

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Goldy *CANCELLED — At 25:50, Odds 32:34, Picks, Both: Frey

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez — At 32:49, Odds 43:03, Picks, Zane: Martinez, Connor: Perez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Gillmore — At 44;19, Odds 47:25, Picks, Both: Brahimaj

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez — At 48:42, Odds 55:38, Picks, Zane: Altamirano, Connor: Hernandez

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs Hill — Zane went 9/12, Connor went 10/12. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 490/771 and Connor is now 479/771.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.