UFC Vegas 49 preview: Slew of KO specialists featured on prelims

There are a lot of similarities between UFC Vegas 49 this upcoming weekend and the card from last weekend. Both main events were changed on short notice. Neither of the co-main events are truly worthy of being a co-main event. Most notably for this article, the prelims are full of fighters who it feels like the UFC needs to offer fights to in order to fulfill their contractual obligations.

Fortunately, also like last week, there are some rough cut gems on the prelims. Ignacio Bahamondes has already attracted some attention for one of the best KO’s of the year in 2021. Terrance McKinney had the fastest KO for the year, at least within the UFC. Even the fights without top prospects appear to be bangers. Well, all but one of them. See if you can figure out which one I’m not too crazy about.