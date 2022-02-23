Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 49: ‘MAKHACHEV VS. GREEN’, set for Saturday, February 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a 160 lbs catchweight bout between lightweight contenders Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green. Beneil Dariush was originally scheduled to face Makhachev, but had to withdraw due to injury and has been replaced by Green.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov looks for his first win at middleweight when he faces Brazil’s Wellington Turman.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN+ at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.