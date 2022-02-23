UFC Vegas 48 medical suspensions: Jamahal Hill, 9 others facing potential six-month terms

Jamahal Hill scored a first-round knockout of Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48, but ’Sweet Dreams’ could spend some time away from the Octagon over injuries he suffered in the fight.

On Wednesday, Hill was given a potential six-month medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for injuries to his left elbow, left knee and right forearm. The damage to his forearm was immediately noticed as the 30-year-old showed off the very swollen area during his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. Though he was not too concerned with the swelling, Hill must have X-rays of his elbow and forearm as well as an MRI of his knee to avoid being on the sidelines until August.

Another fighter was a litany of injuries was Abdul Razak Alhassan, who revealed he broke his rib in his split decision loss to Joaquin Buckley in the opener of the main card.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Jamahal Hill (left elbow, left knee and right forearm): Must have X-rays of left elbow and right forearm and MRI of left knee. Should results come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 13 and no contact until March 6

Johnny Walker: Suspended until April 21 and no contact until April 6

Parker Porter: Suspended until March 22 and no contact until March 13

Alan Baudot: Suspended until March 22 and no contact until March 13

Jim Miller: Suspended until March 13 and no contact until March 6

Nikolas Motta (left knee): Must have X-ray and MRI of left knee. Should results come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 6 and no contact until March 22

Joaquin Buckley: Suspended until March 22 and no contact until March 13

Abdul Razak Alhassan (left rib series, left foot, right hand/wrist and right hip): Must have X-rays of left rib series, left foot and right hand/wrist and X-ray or MRI of right hip. Should results come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 21 and no contact until April 6

David Onama: Suspended until March 22 and no contact until March 13

Gabriel Benitez (left knee): Must have MRI of left knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 21 and no contact until April 6

Jessica-Rose Clark (right elbow): Must have MRI of right elbow. hould results come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19

Chas Skelly (left hand): Must have X-ray of left hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 13 and no contact until March 6

Mark Striegl (right knee): Must have MRI of right knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 6 and no contact until March 22

Gloria de Paula: Suspended until March 13 and no contact until March 6

Diana Belbita (right eye): Must have right eye cleared by ophthalmologist or no contest until Aug. 19

Jesse Strader (laceration on right cheek): Suspended until April 6 and no contact until March 22

Christian Rodriguez (right hand): Must have X-ray of right hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19

Mario Bautista (left elbow, left forearm): Must have X-ray of left elbow and forearm. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 19

Jay Perrin (lacerations): Suspended until March 22 and no contact until March 13