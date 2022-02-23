‘That s—t ain’t cool’ - Jamahal Hill defends Johnny Walker from fans mocking KO loss at UFC Vegas 48

Jamahal Hill is unhappy with the way Johnny Walker has been treated by fans in the aftermath of UFC Vegas 48 this past Saturday.

Hill needed under three minutes to finish Walker, who he knocked out with an overhand right that sent him to the canvas. A follow-up punch was delivered, but the Brazilian was out and the fight was stopped.

Upon seeing the unusual reaction Walker had after being punched, fans responded by pestering and mocking the SBG Ireland product on social media. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, he expressed his disappointment in the community for downplaying the seriousness of being on the receiving end of a knockout like that.

“For me, it’s okay,” said Walker. “Onto the next one, right? But what makes me really upset is f—king people don’t care about the fighters’ health and what happens after, you know? They just care about the pictures and make the jokes. What makes me upset was people message me and comment the jokes. People don’t care about other people’s health.

“I train so hard,” continued Walker. “I’m very committed to my career. And when I get to the fight and make my best to make the show for the fans. And if I get hurt or something like that happens, people just make jokes about the knockout. They don’t care about my health or if I have brain damage, if I’m okay.”

Hill defended Walker in a two-minute video posted on his Twitter account. ’Sweet Dreams’ said he could relate to his previous opponent because he has suffered a devastating loss before and was bombarded with negativity over it. Hill was defeated for the first time in his professional career by Paul Craig, who dislocated his arm before elbowing his way to a first-round technical knockout at UFC 263 last June.

He also sent some words of encouragement to Walker, who he expects to return to the drawing board and fight again another day.

“I do what I do for the entertainment of the fans and the love of the sport,” said Hill. “And whenever I’m successful and I get a knockout and have these moments that y’all like, bro don’t use that time to dog somebody. You know what I mean? I’ve lost, so I’ve received the ridicule and the things that come with that. I understand that people are ignorant, but I can only imagine how y’all doing my mans right now. And that s—t ain’t cool, bro. That shit ain’t cool. Think about if that was you. Think about if that was your kids. Your brother, your mother, your father, you know what I’m saying? Come on, bro. At some point we got to draw the line.”

With back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts, the now No. 10 ranked contender already has his sights set on his next opponent. Despite his win over Walker, Volkan Oezdemir was still unimpressed, which prompted a fiery response and fight proposal from Hill.