‘Please leave me alone’ - Neiman Gracie tired of fans complaining after Bellator 274 loss

After a hard-fought battle at Bellator 274, welterweight contender Neiman Gracie came up short against the rising Logan Storley. Nonetheless, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu still feels proud of his performance.

Although he lost via unanimous decision, Gracie believes he was able to exhibit a great development in his striking. Because of the way he feels about his performance, Neiman wrote an answer to his critics on his own Twitter account, where he asked them to stop harassing him over the defeat to Storley.

“When my fights go to the ground, m—fos complain that (it) is boring. When I do a five-round striking war, m-fos complain that (there) was no grappling. Please, leave me alone. One thing you can’t say is that any of my fights are boring.” Gracie wrote.

Before the loss, Gracie (11-2) even scored his first professional knockout victory, a 87-second TKO of Mark Lemminger, back in September 2021. In April of the same year, though, the 33-year-old also dropped another unanimous decision to Jason Jackson.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt also has a September 2020 submission win over veteran Jon Fitch at Bellator 246.